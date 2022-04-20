Chief of Defense Staff to join Invictus Games Team Romania in the Netherlands

Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, will be in The Hague on Thursday for the Invictus Games where the Romanian Army's team competes in seven sports, the Defense Ministry said in a release.

The 20 wounded military athletes who represent Romania, assessed with second and third degree of disability or with limited capability, participate in the archery, athletics, rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming and sitting volleyball events.This is Romania's third time in the international sports competition that supports the physical and mental recovery of military personnel who have been injured while on duty, after the Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018) editions.