 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Child-rearing insertion incentives exceed 57 million lei in January 2020

pixabay.com
diverse, trend, economie

Child-rearing insertion incentives paid in January 2020 totalled 57.04 million lei, averaging out at 625.60 lei, according to data with the National Agency for Social Payments and Inspection (ANPIS) released on Monday.

In January, there were 91,176 people receiving the child-rearing insertion incentives, most of them in Bucharest City - 13,133.

The highest value of the average amount paid in December was reported in Maramures County, 646.62 lei, and the lowest in Vrancea County 609.52 lei.

Regarding the situation of the beneficiaries suspended from the payment in January, their number was 4,555, most of them in Bucharest 393; Cluj County 315; Brasov County 311, and Arges County 275. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.