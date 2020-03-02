Child-rearing insertion incentives exceed 57 million lei in January 2020

Child-rearing insertion incentives paid in January 2020 totalled 57.04 million lei, averaging out at 625.60 lei, according to data with the National Agency for Social Payments and Inspection (ANPIS) released on Monday.

In January, there were 91,176 people receiving the child-rearing insertion incentives, most of them in Bucharest City - 13,133.

The highest value of the average amount paid in December was reported in Maramures County, 646.62 lei, and the lowest in Vrancea County 609.52 lei.

Regarding the situation of the beneficiaries suspended from the payment in January, their number was 4,555, most of them in Bucharest 393; Cluj County 315; Brasov County 311, and Arges County 275. AGERPRES