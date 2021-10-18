Ciolacu says 'Government draft' proposed by Ciolos has 'zero chances' of passing Parliament

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) chair, Marcel Ciolacu, states that Dacian Ciolos' "ambition" to propose a "draft Government with zero chances of passing Parliament" means "a week lost."

"A week lost = 2,000 dead: that's what Ciolos' ambition to propose a draft Government with zero chances of passing Parliament! When you speak of responsibility, but propose for [Ioana] Mihaila for Healthcare out of all people, the one who admitted her major failure in preparing hospitals for wave four of the pandemic, this is cynical to no end. When hundreds of Romanians die daily, and you hang on to senseless political negotiations, that shows a terrible lack of empathy towards the drama of thousands of families. When mathematics show you that your sketch of a Cabinet will garner the most votes against in the history of the Parliament, to insist like a lunatic to prolong the political crisis in full healthcare disaster means, ultimately, lack of responsibility. Political alliances are done and undone, the economy can be fixed, but the lives lost nobody will be able to turn back," wrote Ciolacu, on Monday, on Facebook.

The Prime Minsister-designate Dacian Ciolos is expected to submit, on Monday, at the Parliament, the governing programme and the list of ministers, agerpres reports.