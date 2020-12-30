Citu: Next year's budget will be presented to Parliament by the end of January

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that next year's budget will be presented to Parliament by the end of January, and talks with ministers on the topic will begin next week.

"Next year's budget will be presented to Parliament at the end of January. We will start discussions on this topic with the ministers next week. We will go to the debate in Parliament with the budget. (...) I guarantee you that the pensions and allowances will increase next year," the prime minister said at a news conference at Victoria Palace.