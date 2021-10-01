Citu: PNL will not be brought to its knees; gov't likely to survive motion

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that there are very high chances - over 50% - of him remaining in office with full powers even after Tuesday, when a motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against him is scheduled for a debate and vote, adding that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will not be "brought to its knees" and does not negotiate with "those who sit at the table with PSD."

"PNL just had a congress convention where I won the PNL chairmanship. There is no other option for PNL; I said that before the convention and I'm saying it now. It was the vote of the BPN [National Political Bureau] twice. There is no other option for PNL and that must be understood by all negotiating with PNL. What I can say is that PNL will stay in power and govern with a prime minister until 2024. There is no other option for PNL. We have so much to do and we have a government agenda focused on reforms. I do not believe and I want to see those from USR [Save Romania Union] voting in Parliament with PSD and AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians] against the reforms in PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan], against the pension reform that we did together, the pay reform, the administration reform. I would like to see that happen," Citu told TVR1 public broadcaster, agerpres reports.

He added that PNL will keep on governing.Asked what the chances are for the government to survive the motion of censure on Tuesday and for him to stay the prime minister with full powers, Citu said: "Chances are very high. Yes, I think they are higher than 50%. I am counting on all strategies, person-to-person negotiations, and many other things."Asked how PNL will govern if the government falls, Citu said: "We will mount a majority that supports a government. I am sure that there are responsible lawmakers in the Romanian Parliament who will vote for a government that comes with a reform agenda that will lead to benefits for Romanians, something I have already started."According to Citu, if the incumbent government falls, the next one will be created by PNL, UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], national minorities, without USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party], through negotiations.He added that President Klaus Iohannis supports him.In his opinion, the "way out" of this situation would be if USR gave up its "toxic" alliance with PSD and AUR before the vote on the motion of censure.Asked why PNL does not give up on him as prime minister, Citu replied: "There are two things. First of all, there is no guarantee that it will not happen again.""Secondly, PNL has had a congress convention that elected its leadership, it elected its PNL national chairman, and the prime minister is the PNL national chairman," Citu added.