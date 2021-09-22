Citu: The PNL Congress will be held in conditions of maximum security

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress will take place under conditions of maximum legality and security, and anyone who tries to postpone it has no chance, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

He was asked by journalists at Victoria Palace if, in the context of the increase in the number of COVID patients in recent days, the PNL Congress will be held with 5,000 people in a relatively small space.

"It is no small space, there are 15,000 square meters, there will be 3 square meters for each person. If 5,000 people come, there will be 3 square meters for each person, it will be with green certificate and test centers there, so it will be in regulated conditions. I understand that there is also a recommendation requested by the CNSU, the PNL Congress will be organized in conditions of maximum legality and security. Anyone who tries to postpone this congress has no chance," Florin Citu replied.