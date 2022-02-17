Citu:There are important projects that require expertise;if not justified,decision falls to those that implement

Senate President, liberal leader Florin Citu, declared on Thursday that the decision on consultancy financing for Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) projects belongs to those who implement them, mentioning that "there are important projects where you need expertise."

"After all, there are important projects where you need expertise. Let us look at what we are able to do with our own strengths, other than that, expertise of course, from the World Bank, from other international institutions where we are shareholders and participants. If it is justified, then it is great. If it is not justified, that is the decision of those that implement these projects," Citu said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He was asked how much money goes from the Ministry of Finances for consultancy on PNRR projects.

The liberal leader specified that at the Ministry of Finances consultancy is linked to the development bank.

"If there is a capacity at the Ministry to set up a development bank... I saw that there were negotiations with the European Commission and we had consultants. We have had consultants until now paid by the Commission, if I recall, in order to develop this institution. Of course that if you do not want to resort to consultants, you do not, if you can believe that you can develop a bank."