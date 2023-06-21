Ciuca: Romania will become energy independent, will ensure energy security in the region.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca says that Romania will soon become energy independent, saying that when the exploitation of the Neptun Deep perimeter becomes fully operational, domestic production will double compared to the current moment, and Romania will become the largest gas producer in the European Union, told Agerpres.

"As a result of the measures adopted by the executive in the last year and a half, Romania will gain its energy independence in a very short time: Romgaz and OMV-Petrom have decided to develop the Neptun Deep perimetre, the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea area. When the exploitation becomes operational, Romania's domestic production will double compared to the current moment, and our country will become the largest gas producer in the European Union," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He says that this project is the fruit of the work of the liberal government and of former Energy Minister Virgil Popescu.

Ciuca says that, by opening the exploitation, the state budget gains from royalties, from the tax on additional income, from the companies' profit tax and from the number of jobs created, which will generate taxes.

"Much more important is the fact that Romania will become energy independent, and as a net exporter of natural gas, we will ensure energy security in the region," concludes the former Prime Minister.