Ciuca: We are part of a coalition that proves national and European politics are a priority

PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday told the plenum of the PPE Congress that PNL is part of a coalition with PSD (Social Democratic Party) through which it proves that national and European politics is a priority, while mentioning that although the two parties have different political ideas," respect and good communication" will help them find ways to govern in a difficult period.

"Liberal sympathizers, as I stated yesterday, through this event that we are having here these days, the National Liberal Party reconfirms its role as a pro-European party, campaigning throughout its history against the isolation of Romania in Europe and in the world. Today, here, we have a new reconfirmation that the Liberal tradition is reviving the destiny of our nation. Today, the Liberal National Party is showing the world and the country that Romania matters, has a say, can become a place where new political platforms are thought and written," said Ciuca, sending a message to the liberal sympathizers.He emphasized that "the liberal policy is still coherent with its national and European vocation.""We continue our history by writing the book of the present and the future, which is why being liberal means always being in step with the times. Our pro-European message is also the support of over 4 million compatriots who live in the European Union and Great Britain The destiny and future of Romanians is the European Union and this fact must inspire all politicians, opinion leaders, good European citizens, regardless of nationality," said Nicolae Ciuca.The leader of the liberals mentioned that any type of message that disputes the political value of the European Union "is directed against the Romanians who made a future for themselves in the European Union."He also showed that the liberal government and, then, the current coalition brought "a lot of material resources for the projects in the country," while mentioning in this regard the agricultural subsidies and the chances that the Romanians who decided to return to the country had."We are part of a coalition proving that the national and European politics are a priority. It was necessary to identify solutions in order not to divide us even more as a society. We have different political ideas, but respect and good communication will help us find ways to govern in a difficult period. We must learn from the lessons of the past and become constructive. People no longer want a political circus, they want to solve the problems that are becoming a burden for many of them," added Ciuca.He told the liberal sympathizers to identify this year "a standard" around which all "those loyal to liberal and Christian-democratic ideas, the middle class, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and especially young people" should gather."We don't have to pretend to be voted, we have to convince that we deserve to be voted in order to win the elections. We need to win the trust of the citizens without giving them false hopes. We need an honest policy to assure our voters that we are a party with a conscience and we have the will to take care of their needs and lead Romania. I invite you, dear colleagues and liberal sympathizers, to identify this year a standard around which to find those loyal to liberal and Christian-democratic ideas, the middle class, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and especially young people. The People's Party Congress is a reason to join the most important European political family, which shows the scope and importance of our party," Nicolae Ciuca said.The Congress of the European People's Party takes place on Wednesday and Thursday in Bucharest.