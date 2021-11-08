Classes resume at schools after two-week holiday

Classes will be resumed on Monday for all students and preschoolers, both in the state and private education system, after a two-week vacation, agerpres reports.

The interim Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, informed yesterday that 67.79pct of the total number of educational units, state and private, have a decision in place to conduct classes with physical presence.

Thus, there are 4,847 educational units, with a total number of over two million students and preschoolers, which are to resume classes with physical attendance.Sorin Cimpeanu also specified that the exact information regarding the way in which the classes will resume is available on the websites of each school inspectorate.