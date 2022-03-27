Claudiu Tarziu (AUR): 'We hope new party leadership formula will bring us to power in 2024'

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, considers that the triumvirate that has led the party so far has proved to be "a winning formula", voicing his hope that the new leadership to be elected, on Sunday, at the first extraordinary congress of the political party will lead AUR to government in 2024.

He recalled that in 2020 AUR entered Parliament with a share of over 10 percent, and stressed that the party is currently listed in various polls with 21-25 percent of the interviewees' options.

"We think we have a very good team and we have worked very well with George Simion, the co-chair, and Sorin Lavric, the party's Senate president. We have had a triumvirate that has been a winning formula. Today we are taking a step further in the development of the party, we share our responsibilities between the leaders better and I believe that we will see more success in everything. (...) We hope that the new formula will bring us to government in 2024," said Claudiu Tarziu .

He mentioned that the two co-chairs who founded the party could not be contenders. "We think it is better to share our responsibilities clearly," he added, Agerpres.ro informs.

The meeting, which takes place in the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Hall of the Parliament Palace, starting at 12:00, is attended by over 800 delegates with voting rights, from all county and foreign branches.

Two candidates have been nominated for the position of Chairman of AUR - George Simion, with the motion "Rich Romania: Christian and Democrat" and Danut Aelenei, with the motion "More Democracy".

The team supporting George Simion consists of, among others, Claudiu Tarziu, chairman of the National Governing Council, and Sorin Lavric, president of the party's Senate.