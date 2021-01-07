 
     
CNA asks GCS to subtitle pro-vaccination ads against COVID-19 in languages of national minorities

On Thursday, the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) approved a request addressed to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) to subtitle TV spots of public interest related to the information campaign on vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania in the languages of national minorities, according to AGERPRES.

"We will send a request to the Strategic Communication Group asking them to somehow subtitle these messages in the languages of national minorities, plus the sign language," said CNA President Monica Gubernat.

The proposal was made by CNA members Orsolya-Eva Boros, who advocated for Hungarian subtitles, and Cristina Pocora, who said that Romani and Russian subtitles were necessary.

"These messages should reach them too. I have seen how difficult it is to persuade people to get vaccinated," said Orsolya-Eva Boros.

