Code Yellow for wind gusts, snowfalls in 27 counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a cold weather advisory valid in all regions, until Friday, as well as Code Yellow for snow and blizzard in 27 counties, valid until Monday in the evening.

According to meteorologists, between February 5, 10:00 a.m. and February 6, 8:00 p.m., in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, it will snow locally and temporarily, and the wind will intensify with gusts of 60 - 70 km/h, and at altitudes above 1700 m, the gusts will exceed 80-90 km/h. There will be periods of snowstorms, blizzard and reduced visibility.Also, the meteorologists issued a meteorological information valid from February 5 to 10. In the mentioned interval, the weather will be cold in all regions, with mostly freezing temperatures. It will be cold at night and in the morning in the intra-Carpathian regions, but in smaller areas and in the rest of the territory. The minimum temperatures will be mostly between -14 and -4 degrees Celsius, isolated lower up to -20 degrees Celsius.