Code Yellow warnings for rains, storms,gradually in force on Tuesday evening in three quarters of the country

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday two Code yellow warnings of increased weather instability valid until Thursday Saturday evening, for seven counties, in a first stage, and subsequently, in over three quarters of the country, including Bucharest City.

According to the forecast, the first Code Yellow advisory will be valid between 19 May, 21:00hrs and 20 May, 08:00hrs, and will target the counties of Valcea, Olt, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinti, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara. In these regions there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability which will bring in electric discharges, storms, hail and torrential rains. The amounts of water will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq.m.

Moreover, between 20 May, 08:00hrs and 21 May, 18:00hrs, a second Code Yellow advisory for bad weather comes into force in most parts of the country. Thus, in Oltenia, Banat, Muntenia, Dobrogea and in most of Transylvania and Moldavia there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability, bringing in frequent electric discharges, storms, wind intensifications with speeds generally of 60 - 70 km./h, hail and torrential rains.

On short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq m and 40 - 60 l/sq m locally, especially in Oltenia and the Southern Carpathians area.

Meteorologists also updated the information on the atmospheric instability, which is valid between 19 May, 13:30hrs - 21 May, 21:00hrs, in most regions. There will be periods when the atmospheric instability will increase, bringing in torrential showers, frequent electric discharges, short-term wind intensifications and, on restricted areas, storms and hail. On short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq m and, on small areas, 30 - 35 l/sq m.

The ANM points out that, depending on the development and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the warnings issued on Tuesday.