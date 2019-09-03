Coffin bearing remains of Queen Mother Elena to arrive in country on October 18

The coffin bearing the earthly remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania will arrive in the country on October 18, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian announced in a release sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

"The head of the House of HM The Crown Custodian has the honor of announcing the decision of Her Majesty Margareta to repatriate the remains of Queen Mother Elena of Romania. Queen Elena will be interred in the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral in Curtea de Arges, together with her son, Mihai I. The coffin will arrive on Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport Friday, October 18, 2019," the quoted source mentioned.

According to the release, the funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral on October 19. The reinterment will take place in the veranda of the New Archbishopric and Royal Cathedral.

The Press Bureau will make public the programme of the funeral service on October 11, the Press Bureau of the House of HM The Crown Custodian also mentions.

According to the website www.romaniaregala.ro, the Queen Mother was born on May 3, 1896, near the Tatoi Palace in Athens. Queen Mother Elena of Romania was the mother of King Mihai I, while she was the daughter of King Constantine I of the Greeks and Queen Sofia (born a Princess of Prussia).

Queen Elena was the sister of Kings George II, Alexander and Paul of Greece. She was married in Athens, on March 10, 1921, to Prince Royal Carol, who she divorced on June 21, 1928. In 1940 she became the Queen Mother of Romania. She died on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Unlike King Mihai I, Queen Elena did not get to see her country following her departure for exile in 1948.