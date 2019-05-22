CommMin Petrescu: Romania to start debating national strategy in Artificial Intelligence by year-end

Romania is currently drafting its first national strategy in the artificial intelligence field, with the document to be put up for public debate by the end of 2019, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu at the meeting of the Ministerial Council 2019 of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD) in Paris.

"We will work for the adoption of artificial intelligence under safety conditions in all aspects of the every day and economic life, we will support fundamental research to develop an authentic artificial intelligence and we will achieve these fundamental objectives in the near future, by focusing on the human rights and values. We are currently drafting the first national strategy in the Artificial Intelligence field, to be put up for public debate by the end of 2019. As a state holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania successfully supported the negotiations Programme, within the Digital Europe Programme, which programme includes a financing component especially meant for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (including here the development of digital knowledge associated with it). Not last, we are working with the European Commission and the powerful IT sector in Romania to boost the European digital innovation networks with initiatives related to Artificial Intelligence," said the Romanian official.

The Minister mentioned that Romania is firmly committed to the transition in stages, effective and sustainable, to a society backed by Artificial Intelligence.

"Romania will adhere to the OECD Recommendations on Artificial Intelligence, alongside other 36 member countries of the Organisation, two candidate states and three OECD member countries in Latin America, in the presence of OECD Secretary-General José Ángel Gurria, Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini - the country holding the presidency of the OECD Ministerial Council meeting. The OECD Recommendations on Artificial Intelligence are the first instrument of intergovernmental cooperation in the field, and Romania is the only non-OECD member country that adheres to these recommendations," said Petrescu.

Alexandru Petrescu attends the 2019 Ministerial Council of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD) in Paris on Wednesday, the main topic to be discussed being Digital Transition.

The OECD Digital Summit, which presents the main findings and political messages of the organization's last two years of activity, brings together high-level decision makers in charge of digital economy policies and stakeholders, facilitating the exchange of views and experience around the seven pillars of the OECD's Going Digital Integrated Strategic Framework: innovation, job security, promoting social prosperity, building confidence and fostering market opening.