Competition Council looking at barriers to digital transformation of SMEs

The Trade Competition Council has started an analysis to identify possible barriers to the digital transformation that affect the free competition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania.

"Our goal is to improve the business environment by incentivising competition and, at the same time, to align with the strategies of the European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. In that sense, we will collaborate with all players interested in the improvements generated by digital transformation and who want resilient businesses against challenges," Chairman of the Trade Competition Council Bogdan Chiritoiu is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the organisation on Monday.

Thus, the competition watchdog will identify the barriers that prevent the digital transformation of SMEs and, implicitly, affect the increase of their competitiveness in relation to large companies, given that SMEs contribute half the added value in Romania, employing, at the same time, two thirds of the Romanian workforce.

"At the end of the analysis, the Competition Council will issue recommendations regarding the efficiency of the digital transformation of SMEs in order to contribute both to business development and to reducing the risk of the elimination from the market of those who do not adapt to the current digital conditions, considering that Romanian SMEs are below the European average in that regard. The authority can also put forth measures to remedy, mitigate and prevent any negative effects on competition and, implicitly, on consumers, and in case they discover violations of the law, initiate the necessary procedures to penalise them."