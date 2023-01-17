CONAF-initiated Youth Pact musters experts for cutting school dropout rates

The involvement of experts and partners in the implementation of measures to reduce school dropout rates is a strong point of the Youth Pact, said the president of the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) Cristina Chiriac, told Agerpres.

CONAF will organize on January 19 at the 'Mircea Cancicov' Business and Exhibition Center in Bacau, starting at 12:00 hrs, the fourth debate on the Youth Pact national project, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, UNICEF and the World Bank; the project is sponsored by OMV Petrom.

This year's first debate on the Youth Pact project will continue to collect information and identify the causes of school dropout, analyzing also the measures that can reduce the phenomenon.

The agenda of the conference includes the views of the national and local authorities, of UNICEF and the private sector on the phenomenon, channeling the concerns of the Romanian society with the negative effects of school dropout both in the lives of the children targeted by the project, and in society and the economy.

"Paradoxically, both the causes and the effects of school dropout hit the economy and affect the social canvas. At national level, we contemplate the worrying picture of two school generations that will end up without a high school diploma, compromising productivity, future economic growth and the innovative and entrepreneurial ability to raise the country's economic development level. In previous debates we identified a series of dropout enabler factors, but also national projects and programs that can limit the phenomenon. However, we must devise strategies capable to answer the question: what do we do with the hundreds of thousands of children who have left school? It is clear that we must think of an educational system to recover the education lost through abandonment. Vocational education where teachers, mentors and the private environment join forces for the education of young people is one of the solutions that can solve the complicated equation of the effects of school dropout," said Cristina Chiriac.

In her opinion, the dropout phenomenon cannot be considered strictly as a problem of the educational system or as a failure of the family of the child whose education was cut short.

"Reducing school dropout rates is a complex endeavor that requires a multifaceted approach, and this is why it's essential that everyone in the community, from parents and teachers, to business leaders and government officials, commits to making sure that all the students have a chance to succeed in school and in life. The latest proposals to amend the law on pre-university education show the openness of the Education Ministry to implementing the 'Second Chance' programs, both for primary and for secondary and high school education, for people who have exceeded by at least 5 years the standard class attendance age, regardless of the time and the reasons for dropping out," Chiriac explained.

She pointed out that the 'Second Chance' project has been in discussion with the prime minister since November, as a strategic priority for an inclusive educational framework that can be materialized in an implementable program.

"The entire board of the 'Youth Pact' supported at that time the need to give a real chance to those who had to abandon the system. The three events in Iasi, Piatra Neamt and Botosani helped us put together and centralize a part of the needs of children who drop out of school or are at risk of doing so. There are still many steps to be taken and this is precisely why I believe that the involvement of experts and partners in the implementation of measures to reduce school dropout rates is one of the strengths of the Youth Pact," Chiriac concluded.

The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) is the strongest confederation in Romania that brings together the interests of entrepreneurs in the European spirit of gender equality and equal opportunities.

CONAF is the largest organization of its kind in Romania, promoting and supporting Romanian entrepreneurship in an unprecedented approach that opens horizons for cooperation both domestically and internationally.

CONAF came into existence as a result of the need to create a modern, sustainable and fair entrepreneurial culture, not only for female entrepreneurship, but for the entire business environment, and serves as an umbrella entity for two federations, ten employers' organizations, 5 associations, 24 branches and over 3,200 companies.