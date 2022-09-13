Constanta: Kurultai - international festival of traditional ethnic cultures, at Venus beach

Artists, dancers and athletes from 40 countries will participate in a new edition of Kurultai - the festival of traditional ethnic cultures, held between September 16 and 18 on the Turquoise beach in the Venus seaside resort, representatives of the Tartar Democratic Union (UDT) informed on Tuesday.

The Kurultai International Festival's 7th edition brings traditional music and dances, interactive games and world cups to sports listed in the UNESCO heritage, creative workshops and handicrafts, as well as a gastronomic show.

"The Kurultai International Festival is a reborn historical event, organized by the Tartar Democratic Union, which brings together artists, dancers, athletes and officials from 40 countries. Between September 16 and 18, 2022, on Turquoise Beach in Venus, Mangalia, the public will enjoy: - 15 traditional games and sports (6 of them included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list); - 7 world cups; - international gastronomic show; - traditional music and dance show; - creative workshops and crafts," reads a press release sent by UDT, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, for the first time, on September 17, from 3:00 p.m., the international symposium "CULTURAL IDENTITY: Human Rights and UNESCO Cultural Heritage" will take place within the festival. Invited guests from the country and abroad, officials of government institutions, representatives of embassies from Romania, cultural, artistic and sports personalities announced their participation at the symposium. All of them will bring to the fore the importance of culture and traditional sports, which must be revitalized in our country.

"KURULTAI is considered the International Festival of Traditional Ethnic Cultures, which makes a valuable contribution to the promotion and knowledge of the culture of the Turkish-Tartar ethnicity and cultural diversity, as a positive value necessary for intercultural education worldwide," the organizers stated.