Cooperation in NATO Battle Group in Romania, on agenda of Forum for Defense and Strategy in Paris

Cooperation in the NATO Battle Group in Romania, led by France, was on the agenda of the discussions between the Secretary of State for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations Simona Cojocaru, and the Director General for International Relations and Strategy within the French Ministry of Defense, Alice Rufo, at the Defense and Strategy Forum (PDSF), held on Wednesday and Thursday in Paris.

"The Secretary of State emphasized the importance of the Romanian Battle Group, which represents a central pillar of the deterrence and defense posture on the eastern flank, especially in the Black Sea region. In this sense, it was reiterated that our country remains determined to fulfill its duties as a host nation," informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

It was also emphasized the importance of the exercises that will be carried out by the Battle Group in the next period and the importance of practicing this structure at the brigade level, according to allied decisions.

According to the press release, in the intervention within the Forum, the Romanian official brought up the challenges and threats in South-Eastern Europe.