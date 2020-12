As many as 13,156 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,252 are in Intensive Care Units, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

On Romania's territory, 44,965 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,191 are isolated in medical facilities.

Also, 68,826 people are in quarantine at home and 63 in institutionalized quarantine.