Coronavirus/ 3,923 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, death toll reaches 20,167

As many as 3,923 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states.

As of Thursday, 791,971 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 733,616 were declared cured.

At the national level, 5,959,349 RT-PCR tests and 279,446 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the past 24 hours, 28,141 RT-PCR tests (18,390 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,751 on request) and 8,706 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 723 people retested positive.

As many as 7,640 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, 985 of them in intensive care, the GCS says.

On Romania's territory, 38,907 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,850 are in institutional isolation. Also, 52,541 people are in quarantine at home, and 133 are in institutional quarantine, according to the GCS.

81 people - 39 men and 42 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the GCS on Thursday. Of these, three deaths were recorded in the age category 40 to 49 years, six deaths in the age group 50 to 59 years, 21 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 30 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 21 deaths in the category over 80 years.

As many as 77 deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities, three deaths in patients who had no associated diseases, and for another no underlying conditions have been reported to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,167 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Also, 179 Romanian citizens abroad have died from COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.