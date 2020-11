Bucharest City registered 1,003 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The counties of Cluj and Constanta are the areas with the most newly confirmed infections since the last report, with 606 and 422 cases, respectively.

As many as 8,262 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been registered since the last report, following tests performed nationwide.