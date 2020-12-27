 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Ilfov, first in terms of infection rate - 5.65 per 1,000 people

dezinfectare

Ilfov County registers an infection rate with the new coronavirus, cumulatedly at 14 days, of 5.65 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it was 5.95, the Strategic Communication Group informs.

On the next places there are Bucharest, with 4.01 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 4.27 per thousand inhabitants, and the Cluj County - 3.62 per thousand inhabitants.

A high incidence of cases per thousand inhabitants is also registered in the counties of Constanta - 3.41, Brasov - 3.3 and Timis - 3.42, these being the counties that are still in the red zone.

A low rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection is registered in Harghita - 0.41, Gorj - 0.66, Olt - 0.83, Covasna - 0.89, Salaj - 0.91, Vrancea - 0.96 .

Also in the green area are the counties of Neamt - 1.02, Satu Mare - 1.05, Iasi - 1.2, Suceava - 1.23, Buzau - 1.27, Mehedinti - 1.32, Bacau - 1.42.

AGERPRES

