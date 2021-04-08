Coronavirus latest/ Ilfov County tops positivity ranking, followed by Bucharest

Ilfov County remains the area with the highest SARS-CoV-2 positivity rate, at 8.58 cases per thousand population, slightly down from 8.66 the previous day, shows data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group.

The 14-day cumulative infection rate is going down in Bucharest too, standing at 6.81 cases per thousand population, compared to 6.91 the previous day.

The other counties in the red high-risk COVID positivity zone are Cluj - with 6.52, Brasov - 4.92, Timisoara - 4.84, Hunedoara - 4.51, Constanta - 4.22, Alba - 3.87, Arad - 3.79, Sibiu - 3.44, Galati - 3.38, Bihor - 3.26, Valcea - 3.16. AGERPRES