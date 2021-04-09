Coronavirus/PM Citu: When we'll have 10 million Romanians immunised we will consider giving up mask

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that his and the Government's goal remains to vaccinate 10 million Romanians against COVID "as soon as possible," adding that once this threshold is reached, the authorities will be able to consider giving up the protective mask, agerpres.ro confirms.

"My goal and that of the Government I lead is to vaccinate as many as 10 million Romanians as soon as possible. For this we have two goals: until June 1, the immunisation of 5 million people; until August 1, the immunisation of 10 million people. When we reach the threshold of 10 million vaccinated Romanians, we can consider giving up the protective mask. Until then, I call on each of you to respect the protection measures and go to the vaccination," wrote Citu, on his page from Facebook.