Court says lack of public funding for Romanian Academy of Scientists unconstitutional

The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) found on Thursday that the provisions of the 2021 National Budget Law under which the Romanian Academy of Scientists was to secure its own funding this year were unconstitutional.

According to a CCR press statement, at a meeting on Thursday, the court as part of checking laws after promulgation, with a majority of votes, sustained the constitutionality objection raised by the Ombudsman and found that the provisions of Article 38 in the 2021 National Budget Law are unconstitutional.