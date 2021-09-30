Covid-19 most new cases recorded in Bucharest

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection as compared to the last report are recorded in Bucharest, 2,308, followed by the counties of Timis, 729, Iasi, 691, Ilfov, 525, Cluj, 515, Constanta, 449, on Thursday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports.

Fewer cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna, 42, Gorj, 73, Harghita, 80, Tulcea, 83.

Bucharest counts for a 6.64 cases in 1,000 inhabitants infection incidence.The county of Ilfov ranks first in terms of infections incidence cumulated at 14 days, with 7.18 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, and is seconded by the counties of Timis - 6.34, Cluj - 4.79, Dolj - 4.41, Bistrita-Nasaud - 3.95, Teleorman - 3.86, Maramures - 3.64, Giurgiu - 3.60, Satu Mare - 3.57, Constanta - 3.54, Olt - 3.44, Arad - 3.49, Mehedinti - 3.51, Salaj - 3.19, Iasi - 3.19, Prahova - 3.16, Suceava - 3.05, Calarasi - 3.01, all of which parked in the red zone scenario.The yellow zone is filled with 17 counties, among which Vaslui and Botosani count for 2.89 each and Ialomita - 2.87.