COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 41,554 people immunised in last 24 hours, 18,554 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 41,554 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 28,383 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2,648 of the Moderna vaccine, 1,413 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 9,110 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CNCAV shows that 18,554 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 23,000 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,425,239 doses have been administered to 4,514,587 people, of whom 409,622 have received their first dose and 4,104,965 received their second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 18 side effects were reported, all whole-body reactions.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,344 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, 1,755 local and 14,589 whole-body reactions.

CNCAV also says that 139 side effects are being investigated.

The data were provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.