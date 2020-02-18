Creative and personal development workshops for 200 children from foster homes

200 children and young people from the state-run or private foster homes operating under the General Directorate for Social Security and Child Protection in Bucharest and Ilfov will participate in creative and personal development workshops, as part of one of the smaller projects of the bigger educational programme "Ajungem MARI" [We GROW UP] developed by the Lindenfeld Association.

Most activities will be carried out at the Ajungem MARI Educational Centre, a warm and welcoming space for children and young people, who feel encouraged to learn through playing and interactive activities.

The project offers children the opportunity to participate in classes with teachers and specialists who will help them develop specific abilities, their creativity, communication skills or skills for working in teams. Children and the young people already chose to participate in the painting, cinema classes, in the thematic games or parks, according to a press release of the organisers.

"Ajungem MARI" is the main programme of the Lindenfeld Association supporting the education of more than 2,200 children in the foster homes and disadvantaged environments in Bucharest and 24 counties, through several projects, the most important of which is focusing on training children in schools in an interactive way, with the help of 1,600 volunteers. Other projects include vocational classes, recreational and educational outings, trips, camps, financial and entrepreneurial education and professional orientation visits, all meant to help children gain trust in themselves and to help them form various skills to become responsible and independent adults.

The "Ajungem MARI si Increzatori" [We GROW UP and become Confident] project is organised as part of the educational programme Ajungem MARI, financed by Pepco Romania.