Cseke Attila (UDMR): We do not support PSD candidate for Senate chair

The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Senate group, Cseke Attila, stated that the senators of the Union will take a decision regarding the person they will support to head the upper chamber after the parliamentary groups submit nominations to the Standing Bureau, but that his formation will not vote for the candidate proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Teodor Melescanu.

"We do not support this Government and we are prepared to vote for a censure motion, thus the candidate proposed by the PSD to head the Senate, namely Teodor Melescanu, will not be supported by the UDMR. We still believe that this governmental crisis, which features a discussion whether or not a majority to support the Government exists, must be solved. One of the solutions is the removal from governing by resignation, and the second is the adoption of censure motion forwarded by the Opposition or a parliamentary majority to support the Dancila Government is formed. We are waiting for the interested political formations to officially submit candidacies for the Senate chair and the UDMR group will make a decision - who they support for the position of chair, but that person will not be the PSD candidate," Cseke Attila stated, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES.

The Standing Bureau of the Senate decided, on Monday, following the resignation of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as Senate chair, that the election of a new president will take place next Wednesday, with Serban Valeca, deputy chair of the Senate, to exercise the attributions of chair until then.