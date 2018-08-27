CSM: JusMin's general opinions likely to damage the Prosecution Service's credibility

The prosecutors' section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) believes that the general statements made by the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, regarding the activity of the prosecutors may harm the credibility of the Prosecution Service.

"The prosecutors' section took notice with concern of the public statements made by the Minister of Justice on 27.08.2018, according to which "the Prosecution Service has gradually distanced itself from its constitutional role (...), meaning that it has gradually distanced itself from its role as a guarantor of the citizens' rights and liberties." These statements suggesting that the prosecutors are violating the legal framework and the citizens' fundamental rights and liberties while doing their job are serious statements and harmful for the Justice in Romania. The prosecutors' section draws attention that such general statements are likely to throw a shade of a doubt on the activity of the Prosecution Service and damage its credibility," shows a release of the CSM on Tuesday sent to AGERPRES.All public messages should help growing the citizens' trust in justice instead, said the same release."The prosecutors' section underscores the need of a balanced and responsible public message to help consolidating the citizens' trust in justice, which responsibility belongs to all the public institutions representatives, including the Minister of Justice," reads a release.