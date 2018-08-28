CSM members publicly request Romanian Intelligence Service to submit protocol with Judicial Inspection

Several members of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM) are publicly asking the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) to submit to the CSM the protocol between the Judicial Inspection and SRI and inform about the progress with the document's declassification.

"Having in view the public interest expressed for the protocols signed by judicial authority institutions with the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Superior Council of the Magistrates, in its capacity as guarantor of justice independence, requested all judicial institutions to submit for examination all the relevant protocols, before the completion of declassification procedures. The High Court of Cassation and Justice and the General Prosecutor's Office have promptly referred the requested protocols, although they had not been declassified at that time. Despite confirming the conclusion of such a protocol, the Judicial Inspection is the only institution that refused without any justification to refer the document to the Council, despite the latter having requested it twice, on 27.03.2018, and 12.04.2018, respectively," the CSM members write in a letter to SRI Director Eduard Hellvig.Given the importance of CSM "in the architecture of the judiciary system, considering its legal responsibilities that also engage the disciplinary responsibility of the magistrates - judges and the prosecutors, and their complying with the deontological ethics," the Council members "publicly ask the Romanian Intelligence Service to immediately send the protocol between the Judicial Inspection and SRI, to inform about the stage reached by the declassification procedure and speed up the process."The letter to the SRI is signed by judges Mihai Andrei Balan, Andrea Annamaria Chis and Mihai Bogdan Mateescu, and prosecutors Cristian Ban, Florin Deac, Nicolae Andrei Solomon and Tatiana Toader.