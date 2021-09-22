Culture Ministry: Cinema halls, theatres and/or concert halls operated at 50pct of capacity

Events organized in closed spaces, such as cinema halls or theatres and concert halls, may take place with the participation of the public up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space and with the wearing of a protective mask, as a result of the increase of the cumulative incidence rate to over 3/1000 inhabitants, announces the Ministry of Culture.

Also, the organization and performance of drive-in shows are allowed only if the occupants of a vehicle are members of the same family or represent groups of up to four people, according to a press release of the Ministry of Culture sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Changes also support the organization and outdoor performance of shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events, which are allowed with the participation of up to 1,000 spectators and the wearing of a protective mask."In all three situations described above, participation is only allowed for persons who are vaccinated with a full scheme against the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least 10 days prior to the event, persons who have a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours, respectively persons in the period between the 15th and the 180th day following the confirmation of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provisions of the joint order of the Minister of Culture and the Minister of Health, issued pursuant to Article 44 and Article 71 paragraph (2) of Law No. 55/2020, with subsequent amendments and completions," the Ministry states.The only ones that do not suffer from additional restrictions and can carry out their activity as before are the museums, libraries, bookstores, film and audiovisual production studios, art and crafts schools.Outdoor events with more than 2,500 spectators are only allowed if people are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV2 virus and 10 days have past since they completed the vaccination scheme.In localities/counties where the cumulative incidence rate exceeds 6/1000 inhabitants, activities with the public are prohibited.