Customs administration management from Turkey, invited to Romania to strengthen cooperation in customs field

The management of the customs administration in Turkey was invited to pay a visit to Romania by the president of the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR), Bogdan-Lari Mihei, to strengthen cooperation in the field and consolidate the good relations between the two authorities, in the interest economic and commercial development beneficial to Romania and Turkey, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the president of the Romanian Customs Authority, together with other representatives of AVR, participated on November 2, 2022 in the high-level meeting of the Joint Customs Committee within the Romania-Turkey Joint Commission in the economic field.

"On November 2, 2022, the high-level meeting of the Joint Customs Committee within the Romania-Turkey Joint Commission in the economic field took place in Ankara, Republic of Turkey. The invitation was sent by Mr. Riza Tuna Turagay, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Commerce from Turkey, coordinator of the General Directorate of Customs, the General Directorate of Imports and the General Directorate of Services and Circular Finance, the leader of the Turkish delegation," the press release informs.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian Customs Authority was represented at this meeting by Bogdan Lari Mihei, president, by Marcel Simion Mutescu, general director, Directorate General of Risk Management and Customs Investigations, and by Raluca Mihail, head of the International Relations Service.

"The discussions between the leaders of the two customs administrations focused on good professional collaboration, the stage of implementation of the objectives included in the joint action plan and the importance of the fields of cooperation aimed at updating the parameters of the Customs Union between the European Union and the Republic of Turkey", the press release reads.

The agenda of the meeting included topics of interest to both parties, such as: cooperation in the customs field, including through the prism of the crisis situation in Ukraine; mutual administrative assistance and the exchange of risk information in the customs field; the exchange of experience and good practices in areas of interest - risk analysis, subsequent control, the operation of canine teams.

At the same time, the Turkish experts presented the risk analysis system and the methods of carrying out the subsequent control.