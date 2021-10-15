Dacian Ciolos: Not the case for PNL, which had an alliance with PSD, to give us lessons

The Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos declared on Friday that the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, did not want to meet with him, adding that it is not the case for liberals to give lessons to USR (Save Romania Union), with whom we should negotiate to forming a Government, given that PNL used to have an alliance with PSD (Social Democratic Party) in the past.

"USR will not negotiate with PSD. Besides, the PNL, if we were to talk about it, has negotiated with PSD. They had a Government together, they had an alliance together, so I believe that it is not the case for them to give us lessons regarding with whom we should negotiate and should't. We were very clear on this subject and we will keep being so. What shall we do? We will prepare a governing program with measures that need to be taken as quickly as possible, we will present them in Parliament, then the MPs will decide if it is time to give a Government with complete powers to Romania, which will get past this crisis period or if they will keep extending the incertitude," Ciolos said, during a press conference.

"(PM Citu, ed. n) informed me regarding the (PNL) Executive Bureau's decision, he said that he remained with the same decision, that he did not change the mandate and that, under these circumstances, there is no sense to see each other anymore. We stay open to talks. But, the majorities are proven in Parliament," the USR chairman added.

The meeting between the Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos and the leaders of PNL, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and national minorities that was supposed to take place on Friday was canceled, after the leadership of the PNL decided to request the chairman of USR to negotiate with PSD and AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) in order to form a majority required for the Government to be sworn in.