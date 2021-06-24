Dan Barna, on special pensions: In the context of coalition's clear position, viewpoint of person proposed as Ombudsman is secondary

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), said on Wednesday that a proposal to abolish or cap special pensions would be put forward in the autumn and that in the context of a clear coalition decision, the individual viewpoint of the person proposed as the Ombudsman is a secondary one, agerpres report.

The clarifications were made for Digi 24, after the deputy prime minister was asked if there is a risk that the person proposed as Ombudsman will hinder the bill to abolish or cap special pensions.

He added that the issue of special pensions "can no longer be kept under wraps indefinitely," but noted that the reform must be fair and constitutional.The candidate for the position of Ombudsman Fabian Gyula, declared on Wednesday that he retired last year, at the age of 49, and his magistrate's pension is over 10,000 lei. Asked if 49 is the right age to retire, he said: "In relation to the pressure you are under in the judiciary, yes." He added that magistrates also have a number of incompatibilities and restrictions.The candidate for the leadership of the Ombudsman stated that the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court is "clear in favor of the magistrates" regarding their pensions.