Dan-Horia Maxim, accredited ambassador of Romania to China

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed the decree regarding the accreditation of Dan-Horia Maxim as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the People's Republic of China, with residence in Beijing, the Presidential Administration informs.

Dan-Horia Maxim holds, from 2022, the position of seconded national expert responsible for commercial relations between the European Union and the South Asian region within the European Commission - Directorate General for Trade (DG TRADE).

Between 2014 and 2022, he held the position of head of the Trade Section within the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union.

He held the position of president of the Commercial Policy Committee (CPC) in the format of substitutes and vice-president of the CPC in the format of incumbents within the Council of the European Union during Romania's Presidency of the EU Council (January - June 2019) within the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU.

He used to be a director in the Directorate of Bilateral Relations Europe and Central Asia, Department of Foreign Trade and International Relations of the Ministry of Economy (2013 - 2014).

He also held, among others, the positions of economic advisor at the Embassy of Romania in the Swiss Confederation (2009-2013) and economic secretary at the Embassy of Romania in the French Republic (2002 - 2007).

* * *

On Monday as well, president Iohannis signed the decree regarding the accreditation of Iulia Pataki, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, with residence in Addis Ababa, and as a non-resident ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Somalia.

AGERPRES