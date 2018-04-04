Dancila: 22 billion euros worth of project calls have been launched

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that Minister of European Funds, Rovana Plumb, "unlocked the situation" in the field, announcing that 22 billion euros worth of project calls have been launched.

"Because lately there have been some information on European funds in the public space, I would like to highlight a few important steps taken in this area to achieve the uptake objectives in the governing program. Minister Plumb unlocked the situation we were in only a year ago and has managed the accrediting of management authorities, launching project calls amounting to 22 billion euros out of a total of 28 billion euros, the value of the cohesion policy during this financial programming period, and contracts amounting to 11.2 billion euros have been concluded," Dancila said at the beginning of the Government meeting."Lately there has been talk about the loss of some European funds and I am convinced that Minister Plumb, together with my colleagues in the European Commission, will soon give us good news to wipe out these concerns in the public space," said Dancila.

