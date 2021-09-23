Danish renewable enegy company European Energy enters Romanian market

The Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, builds and operates wind and solar farms, as well as hydrogen installations and global storage capacities, has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of the expansion plans of international presence and strategy to becoming an important player on the local market, says a press release sent by the company to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Starting with September, Ioannis Kalapodas was appointed Head of Office of the representative in Bucharest and will lead the activities of European Energy in Romania.

Romania is preparing for a significant growth in the area of renewable energy, which will lead to a major transformation of the local energy sector, as well as to many benefits for the consumers and the environment. Our tendencies in the world are very clear: technology and price accelerate the development of renewable energy in the following years and I am happy to contribute to Romania's green transition, a country which is considered among our global priorities, Ioannis Kalapodas declared.European Energy enters the local market in a moment when Romania intends to add a new 6.9 GW capacity from renewable energy until 2030. It is estimated that more than 3.7 GW of this capacity will be solar projects. Romania has an objective of reaching a share of 30.7% of the total energy consumption of the country from renewable sources until 2030. This ambitious objective ensures Romania an important role in the Central European region and will have a major impact on the CO2 emissions' cut countrywide.Currently, Romania has a total capacity of 3 GW installed in wind farms and almost 1.4 GW in solar centrals, according to the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE). Therefore, the current capacity of producing electricity from these renewable sources will go up more than twice by the end of 2030. The larger demand of renewable energy will not only change the consumption of electricity, but will also transform the heavy transport and building heating sector, in the following decades.AGERPRES