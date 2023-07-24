 
     
David Popovici qualifies for the semi-finals of the 200m freestyle in Fukuoka

Agerpres
david popovici

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka (Japan), after achieving the third time of the series held on Monday morning: 1 min 45 sec 86/100.

David Popovici (18 years old), the holder of the world title in this event, will perform in the semi-finals on Monday, from 15:17 (Romanian time), the final being scheduled for Tuesday, at 14:02.

On Sunday, in Fukuoka, the International Swimming Federation (World Aquatics) awarded David Popovici the prize reserved for the Athlete of the Year 2022, as a reward for the extraordinary results obtained by the Romanian in the past year.

In 2022, David Popovici won the gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest, but also at the European Championships in Rome, in the 100m and 200m freestyle events.

He also set a new world record in the 100m freestyle, with a time of 46 sec 86/100, at the European Championships in the capital of Italy.

In Fukuoka, David Popovici will also compete in the 100 m freestyle, the heats of which are scheduled for July 26.

AGERPRES

