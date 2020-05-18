Decision on state of alert, published in the Official Journal

The decision adopted by the Government on Monday, under the provisions of Law No. 55/2020, on the establishment of the state of alert in the entire country starting with May 18 for 30 days has been published in the Official Journal.

The protection masks will be mandatory to wear in the enclosed spaces, stores, public transportation means and at work, according to the joint order of the Minister of Health and Minister of Interior, issued under Law No. 55/2020, and according to a provision included with Appendix 2 of the Decision - "Measures to ensure the resilience of communities."Also forbidden are the organisation of meetings, gatherings, rallies, concerts or other types of meetings in open spaces, including of the drive-in type, as well as meetings for cultural, scientific, artistic, sports or entertainment purposes in an enclosed spaces, as stipulated by Appendix 3 of the decision - "Measures to reduce the impact of the type of risk."Outdoor recreational and sporting activities are prohibited, except for those involving no more than three people who do not live together, namely cycling, hiking, running, boating, mountaineering, hunting, fishing and other recreational activities that are carried out in the open, according to the joint order of the Minister of Health and of the Minister for Youth and Sport, and the Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests, as the case may be, pursuant to Law No. 55/2020.Private events in enclosed spaces are also prohibited, except for those that take place with the participation of a maximum of eight people and with the observance of the rules of social distancing.Within the localities, the movement of persons in pedestrian groups larger than three persons who do not belong to the same family is prohibited, as well as the formation of such groups.Also, traveling outside the locality, during the state of alert periods, is only allowed for certain reasons, based on a sworn statement. The justification of the trip outside the locality can also be made on the basis of the service card or a certificate issued by the employer, depending on the reason for the trip.The decision also establishes that the contravention regime enforceable for non-compliance with the measures provided in appendixes 1-3 is the one established in articles 64 - 70 of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.