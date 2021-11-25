Defence Ministry to light up in orange on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

This year, Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) once again joins public bodies and organisations from all over the world in marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, lighting up in orange, agerpres reports.

Orange is the colour adopted by the United Nations as a symbol of the fight against violence against women.

An orange banner will also be posted on the MApN website.The Ministry of National Defence "continues to promote zero tolerance and the fight against violence against women and thus supports efforts to raise awareness of domestic violence and violence against women." The Ministry of National Defence also supports the implementation in Romania, through the National Equal Opportunities between Women and Men Agency, of an international campaign for the elimination of violence against women and girls.