DefMin Ciuca: Romania's National Defense Strategy requires integrated planning by all state institutions

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday in Targu Mures that the newly devised 2020 - 2024 National Strategy for the Country's Defense, which was discussed at this week's meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), requires all state institutions to carry out an integrated planning activity, so that all areas generate resilience at national level and ultimately ensure the safety of the citizens.

"The new National Strategy for the Country's Defense continues the developments in the first complete planning cycle in Romania's post-December history, and continues to put the Romanian citizen at the center. Practically, it requires all the institutions of the state to carry out an integrated planning activity so that all the fields - politics, economy, society, energy a.s.o. - converge into institutional consolidation, generate resilience at national level and in the end ensure the safety of the citizen in Romania. The strategy maintains elements we rely on, specifically the North Atlantic Alliance and EU membership, and of course the further strengthening and development of Romania's strategic partnership with the US. Deriving from the content of the National Defense Strategy, each institution will have to develop its sectoral strategies so that after 5 years we are able to ensure the achievement of the goals established through this new strategy," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The Defense Minister also specified that all the elements of impact, including those generated by the coronavirus pandemic, have been taken into account at the conception of the new National Defense Strategy.

The draft National Defense Strategy for the period 2020 - 2024 is based on the "concept of a normal Romania", of a country that "protects and defends all its citizens through strong democratic institutions," President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the end of the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense.