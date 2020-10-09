DefMin Ciuca, U.S. counterpart Esper sign 10-year roadmap

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is currently on an official visit to the U.S., signed a ten-year roadmap with his US counterpart Mark Esper in Washington on Thursday, according to information on the Pentagon's website and the video recording of the meeting posted on the Romanian minister's Facebook page, as reported by Agerpres.

The document reflects the objectives and common interests in the field of defence, such as the modernization of the defence sector and security in the Black Sea region.The U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed his status as a steady U.S. ally in the relationship with Romania, highlighting the strengthening of relations between the two countries over time. He noted that Romania has undertaken a series of exercises that improve interoperability and strengthen deterrence of Russia along NATO's eastern flank.The U.S. official also expressed his recognition of Romania's strong commitment to alliance, in particular by the establishment of the Aegis Ashore Anti-Rachet Ballistic Defense System, which is a key element in NATO's defence.At the same time, Mark Esper noted that Romania has increased defence spending in recent years to exceed 2% of GDP, welcoming this fact as a strong example for other allied states. Our collective security and prosperity depends on all partner nations, which must make the necessary investment for a more prepared and capable Alliance, stressed the U.S. Secretary of Defence.The U.S. commitment to NATO and Article 5 is "iron", and America is shoulder to shoulder with Romania as we advance peace, democracy, freedom and other common values of our own, Esper assured his Romanian counterpart.The Romanian Defence Minister also noted the sustainable and exceptional bilateral partnership."The United States is our strongest ally. The recent National Defence Strategy of Romania 2020-2024 highlights in equal measure the importance and priority of cooperation to ensure the strategic flexibility of the US in the Black Sea region".Nicolae Ciuca assured the American side that Romania will preserve and strengthen its status as a "predictable, stable and credible security pillar" and as a promoter of democracy.Romania unlocks with the U.S. the potential of the Black Sea and from this present perspective, but also the future, the roadmap, which is based on the strategic priorities of bilateral cooperation, is necessary and effective, appreciated the Romanian Minister of Defense.He also expressed the willingness of the Romanian side to expand cooperation in areas such as planning, positioning, training.Regarding the commitment made in terms of increasing the defence budget, Nicolae Ciuca noted that it indicates Romania's responsible attitude."2 per cent is not a figure, it shows responsibility", the Romanian official pointed out.In the end, Nicolae Ciuca informed his counterpart about the investments Romania is making to modernize the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu air base to strengthen a crucial role in the Black Sea region. In the context of Romania's interest in having modern and high-performance capabilities, he recalled that Romania became a few weeks ago the first ally on NATO's eastern flank to equip itself with the modern Patriot surface-to-air missile system.Romania's defense minister began an official visit to the U.S. on Wednesday, where he is to hold several meetings until Sunday. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Military Cemetery. Nicolae Ciuca is accompanied by the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and Simona Cojocaru, Secretary of State and Head of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations.