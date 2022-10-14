DefMin Dincu supports importance of continuing to adapt collective posture in line with Madrid Summit decisions

Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu emphasized, at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, in Brussels, the dramatic change in the security environment in Europe, including in the Black Sea region and along the entire NATO's Eastern Flank, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informed on Friday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The Romanian official supported, in this context, the importance of continuing to adapt the collective posture in line with the decisions of the Madrid Summit. From a national perspective, Vasile Dincu presented the progress made on the operationalization stage of the Battle Group coordinated by France on the territory of Romania, putting in context the efforts undertaken together with our allies and partners from France, Belgium and the Netherlands for the development of the infrastructure at the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, where this Battle Group is stationed," says the MApN press release, Agerpres informs.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Dincu had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Canada, Anita Anand, with whom he discussed issues regarding the state of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two states in an allied context, with an emphasis on the security situation in the Black Sea region and cooperation between the Romanian and Canadian armed forces. In this context, the Romanian official thanked the Canadian partner for the substantial contribution to ensuring stability and security in the Black Sea region and strengthening the Eastern Flank by participating in the enhanced air policing mission (the current one being the seventh deployment of a Canadian contingent in our country) and the deployment of multinational commands on the territory of Romania.