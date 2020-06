DefMin Nicolae Ciuca to participate in NATO ministerial meeting on Wednesday and Thursday

Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday and Thursday is set to participate in a meeting of the NATO member states to take place in videoconference system and to be coordinated from the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels by the Secretary General of this organisation, Jens Stoltenberg.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence, the event is divided into two working sessions, with the main items on the agenda focusing the assessment of the current stage of implementation of the deterrence and defence posture and the allied operations and missions, NATO's response to the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.