DefMin Tilvar: Romania will continue to support Moldova, bilaterally and internationally

We are extremely concerned about the serious consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and their impact on our region. Therefore, I assure you that we will continue to support the Republic of Moldova, both bilaterally and internationally, especially in the relationship with the European Union, said the minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, after the meeting with the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Tuesday, in Chisinau, the Ministry of National Defence informs in a press release.

Minister Tilvar stated, after the meetings with president Sandu and prime minister Recean, that, as minister of National Defense, he was and will always be "a promoter of direct and permanent dialogue" with the authorities of the neighboring country, Agerpres informs.According to the source, during his official visit to the Republic of Moldova, minister Tilvar had, on Tuesday, official meetings with president Maia Sandu and prime minister Dorin Recean, the agenda of the discussions including aspects related to the development of cooperative relations between the ministries of defense from Bucharest and Chisinau, as well as topics related to security in the Black Sea region and the support provided by Romania to the European path of the Republic of Moldova."President Maia Sandu emphasized that Romania is a strategic partner of the Republic of Moldova, with which the authorities from Chisinau consistently cooperate to strengthen national defense and security capabilities. She also expressed her gratitude for Romania's unconditional support of Chisinau's European path, including for the substantial donation offered to improve the logistics system of the National Army," the Ministry of Defense transmits.During the discussions with premier Recean, minister Tilvar reiterated Romania's full support for the European integration path of the Republic of Moldova.Also, the Romanian minister of Defense welcomed the openness of the Republic of Moldova to contribute to the EU missions carried out under the aegis of the Common Security and Defense Policy, the ministry says.