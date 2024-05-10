DefMin Tilvar: State-of-the-art air-to-air missiles significantly increase national airspace safety

The Romanian Air Force getting equipped with state-of-the-art air-to-air missiles significantly increases the safety of the national and NATO airspace and ensures a high degree of interoperability with similar components of the US Army, Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Friday.

In a message released by the Defence Ministry (MApN), Tilvar welcomed the recent announcement that the US has approved the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles to Romania to provide advanced air-to-air capabilities for Romania's F-16 aircraft. The missiles are valued at approximately USD 70 million. The Block II missile contains the most advanced technology of the AIM-9X Sidewinder to date and is currently in service with the U.S. military.

"The Romanian Air Force's access to state-of-the-art air-to-air capabilities contributes significantly to increasing the safety of the national and NATO airspace and ensures a high degree of interoperability with similar components of the US Army," added Tilvar.

The acquisition also includes logistic support, namely spare parts, training missiles, personnel training, technical assistance, technical documentation and transport services, so as to ensure a complete capability for the Romanian Air Force.

"The United States remains essentially committed to strengthening its posture to defend and deter any aggression in the Black Sea area. The Romanian armed forces will continue to act to strengthen the defence and security dimension of the joint strategic partnership," Tilvar said.

AGERPRES