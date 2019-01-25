Deposits of non-government resident clients up 9pct in 2018

On 31 December 2018, the deposits of non-governmental resident clients grew by 9% (5.5% in real terms) compared to 31 December 2017, a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.

Deposits of non-governmental clients grew by 1.6% in December 2018 compared to November 2018 to 329.673 billion lei.

According to the BNR, RON-denominated deposits of households increased by 1.5% to 120.415 billion lei. On 31 December 2018, RON-denominated deposits of households registered an increase of 7.9% (4.5% in real terms) compared to the data recorded on 31 December 2017.

According to the central bank, lei deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) increased by 2.8% to 99.947 billion lei. On 31 December 2018, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors increased by 5.5% (2.1% in real terms) against 31 December 2017.

Foreign currency deposits of residents, expressed in RON, increased by 0.7% compared to November 2018 to 109.311 billion lei (expressed in EUR, deposits in foreign currency increased by 0.5% , up to 23.437 billion euro). Compared to the same month of the previous year, the foreign currency deposits of residents denominated in RON increased by 13.6% (expressed in EUR, residents' foreign currency deposits increased by 13.5%).

On 31 December 2018, foreign currency deposits of households, expressed in RON, recorded a 1.7% increase (1.5% in real terms) compared to November 2018 (expressed in EUR, foreign currency deposits of households increased by 1.5%). On 31 December 2018, foreign currency deposits of households denominated in RON increased by 16.8% (expressed in EUR, foreign currency deposits of households increased by 16.7%) compared to 31 December 2017.

Foreign currency deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions), expressed in RON, decreased by 1.8% (-2% in real terms) as against November 2018 (expressed in EUR, foreign currency deposits other sectors declined by 2%). Compared to the same month of the previous year, foreign currency deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions), expressed in RON, increased by 6.4% (expressed in EUR, foreign currency deposits of residents in other sectors increased by 6.3%). AGERPRES .